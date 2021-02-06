Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0090

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $117,472.68 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

