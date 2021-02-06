Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Hits $70,960.54

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 91.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $70,960.54 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00238976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00090966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.