Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 144% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 376.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $118,425.32 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00241245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

