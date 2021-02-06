Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,387.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.03 million and $12,387.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00239455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00090686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

