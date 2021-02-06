Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $189.21 or 0.00468978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.53 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.01185801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00038328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002114 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006633 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,645,464 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

