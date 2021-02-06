Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for approximately $182.06 or 0.00470530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $916.04 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.01162824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039784 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002540 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,645,658 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.