BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $776,266.29

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $776,266.29 and $19,929.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00240231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00090131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

