BitCore (BTX) Price Up 32.2% Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. BitCore has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $85.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.47 or 0.04231471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00392641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.12 or 0.01152425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00466945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00383051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00240218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022165 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,529,114 coins and its circulating supply is 18,028,154 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

