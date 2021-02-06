BitGreen (BITG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,539.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $11,539.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00241339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009274 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

