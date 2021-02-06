BitMax Token (BTMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.52 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $109.04 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 149.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.