Bitradio Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $77,803.19 and $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015956 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,662,140 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,135 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.