BitTube Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $8,645.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00385317 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

