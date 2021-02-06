Bitzeny Market Cap Hits $121,509.40 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $121,509.40 and $22.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00392641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.