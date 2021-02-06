BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $343,309.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,470,250 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

