BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) is Claybrook Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund comprises about 2.4% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $195,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $376,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MHN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 67,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,372. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.