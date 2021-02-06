BLAST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $54,945.59 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007857 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,323,381 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.