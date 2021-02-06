Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $577,603.08 and $101.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

