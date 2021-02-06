Blockpass One Day Volume Reaches $4,523.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $308,707.94 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.01125480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.40 or 0.06466319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

