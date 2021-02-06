Blockport Price Down 4.5% This Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.