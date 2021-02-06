BLOCKv (VEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,655.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $179,655.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

