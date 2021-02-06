Blockzero Labs Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $321,216.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $321,216.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.