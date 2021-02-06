Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $181,722.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00007426 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $113.06 million and $181,722.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00186764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00061554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00225376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043570 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.