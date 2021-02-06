Blox (CDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $870,540.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Blox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $870,540.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blox has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01190561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.25 or 0.06310209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014519 BTC.

About Blox

Blox is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

