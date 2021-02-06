Blur (BLUR) Reaches Market Cap of $101,322.19

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Blur has a market capitalization of $101,322.19 and approximately $122,564.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blur has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061081 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,799,062 coins and its circulating supply is 6,439,062 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.