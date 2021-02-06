Blur Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Blur has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $118,679.23 and $124,762.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063023 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00076876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00228383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049353 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,801,005 coins and its circulating supply is 6,441,005 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

