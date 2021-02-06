BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.40 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.91). 209,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 518,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.58. The firm has a market cap of £167.53 million and a PE ratio of 53.54.

About BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI)

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

