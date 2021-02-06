Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.48

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.48 and traded as high as $35.28. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 62,450 shares traded.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.48.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

