Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $391,161.52 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $391,161.52 and $12,030.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

