BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

