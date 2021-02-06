BOLT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180,821.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $180,821.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

