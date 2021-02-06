BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $662,736.50 and $171,210.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,605.24 or 1.00272071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,012 coins and its circulating supply is 912,224 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.