Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.45.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,468. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

