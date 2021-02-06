Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.45.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,468. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

