BonFi 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1.12 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded 152.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00185841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061525 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00224760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042929 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

