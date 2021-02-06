boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

BHOOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$92.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

