Boolberry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,432.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00385160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boolberry Coin Trading

