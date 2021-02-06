Boolberry Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boolberry has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00393732 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

