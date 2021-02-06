BOOM Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $4,069.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

