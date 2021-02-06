Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $289,110.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 127.5% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $35.36 or 0.00089552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063822 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00226870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

