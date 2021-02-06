BOSAGORA Hits 1-Day Volume of $967,892.00 (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and $967,892.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

