BOScoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $568.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. BOScoin has a market cap of $658,435.36 and $568.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

