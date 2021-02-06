Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 187,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

