Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.28 million and $114,216.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01192183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.35 or 0.06276542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014617 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.