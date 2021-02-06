Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

