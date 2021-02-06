BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $41,945.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

