BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $824,560.61 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $824,560.61 and approximately $82.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00627590 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.