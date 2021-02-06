Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 1,023,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

