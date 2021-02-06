BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BQT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BQT has a market capitalization of $742,911.64 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BQT has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BQT

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

