Bread Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $10.61 million and $30,235.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

