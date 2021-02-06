Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.10 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $10,712.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.01181411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.31 or 0.06103290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.