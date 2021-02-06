BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Stock Price Down 13.7%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

